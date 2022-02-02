90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are fueling split rumors after their franchise costar Usman “SojaBoy” Umar claimed the married couple may have called it quits.

“So, this scammer called (AngeDevil) now calling me and my innocent brother @its__mrmichael names after using him to film for over four years and used all his money from Cameo to buy yourself a house and still refused to take him to U.S. and leave him,” SojaBoy, 33, alleged in the caption of an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, February 2. The rapper was reposting Angela’s recent shady message and screengrab of himself posing alongside the Nigeria native, 34. “Michael, don’t worry, I will personally take you to AMERICA,” SojaBoy added.

Courtesy Usman Umar/Instagram

Prior to SojaBoy’s posting, Angela, 56, had seemingly reacted to Michael and Sojaboy’s recent meeting by sharing a screenshot of the Nigerian natives with a laughing emoji over Michael’s face. “Birds of a feather flock together,” Angela captioned her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

The Georgia resident later followed up with another Instagram Story of a screenshot showing a WhatsApp conversation she seemingly had with Michael, who is now using his personal Instagram at this time instead of the joint account they used to share together. “Calling me out and him not cool. I see [you] block me on IG,” it said.

As of now, Michael and Angela are not following each other on their personal accounts, further igniting speculation they may have parted ways. Angela has also changed the handle of their previously shared Instagram account to just her name, removing Michael’s name in the process.

Their social media spat was seemingly sparked when SojaBoy posted a video with Michael on his Instagram and tagged Michael’s personal account on Tuesday, February 1. It seems that Angela was upset that Michael was spending time with SojaBoy since she and the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 star have taken jabs at each other in the past.

The Nigerian rapper and Angela sparred off during an April 2021 episode of 90 Day Bares All. Angela accused Usman of using now-ex-wife Lisa Robinson (née Hamme) to boost his star status.

“You’re full of s–t. You’re a scammer,” Angela declared, claiming SojaBoy used Lisa prior to their split. “That’s why Nigerians get a bad name.”

“You can’t call me a scammer because no evidence,” the “Zara” performer fired back during their tense virtual back-and-forth exchange. “You know nothing.”

TLC; Inset: Courtesy of SojaBoy/Instagram

Angela and Michael made their TLC debut on season 2 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple was known to have a tumultuous relationship throughout filming, with jealousy and trust issues fueled by their long-distance dynamic. Despite the obstacles along the way, they went on to exchange their vows in a traditional American wedding ceremony and reception, which took place in Nigeria, for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

After their January 2020 nuptials, Angela filed for Michael’s visa that March but the couple has since experienced extended delays in the process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On February 1, 90 Day Fiancé blogger 90 Day The Melanated Way claimed that Michael was due to come to the United States in March. However, it appears something happened between the couple since then and it seems they may have split before they could reunite in America.

Reps for Angela, SojaBoy and Michael did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.