Jasmine Pineda Has Transformed So Much Since Her 1st Season of ’90 Day Fiance’! Before and After Photos

90 Day Fiancé fans were first introduced to Jasmine Pineda when she made her reality TV debut alongside her now-fiancé, Gino Palazzolo, during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days ​in 2021.

While viewers have seen the couple face many ups and downs, including their trust issues and cheating allegations, fans have also watched the Panama native experiment with her appearance.

Jasmine looked unrecognizable when she and Gino returned for season 6 ​of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2023. Following the season 6 premiere in June, several fans took to social media to note that Jasmine looked like a completely different person.

“Jasmine definitely had a procedure or ​three done in between these interviews,” one fan speculated while sharing side by side photos of her from the different seasons. Another added, “Does jasmine get plastic surgery every week because each confessional she looks significantly different [sic].”

The TV personality loves to switch up her look by dying her hair and using makeup, though she has also been open about her decision to have plastic surgery.

Keep scrolling to see ​before and after photos of Jasmine’s transformation over the years.