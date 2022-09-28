​​Living the American Dream! See Which ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Have Become Homeowners

Proud homeowners! While several of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé weren’t able to find their happily ever after, others managed to make their love last. In addition to tying the knot, some of the show’s stars have taken the next step in their relationships by becoming homeowners together.

One couple that beat the odds and managed to maintain their relationship is Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone.

The couple purchased a 1,907-square-foot property in Henderson, Nevada. The home includes a spacious kitchen, large indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, as well as luxe additions like solar panels and a sparkling pool. Meanwhile, the upstairs portion of Thaís and Patrick’s house boasts a primary suite and a large bathroom that is decked out with his and her sinks.

Before In Touch confirmed the purchase, Patrick revealed to Vegas Magazine that they had relocated to Nevada on a “trial run in April” and officially became homeowners on July 5.

“I felt a little guilty taking Thaís from one place to another place. I think the move itself has made our relationship better,” the reality star told the publication. “[I am from here but] when we were here for a short stay [and] going out to clubs, I think the perception is that if you move here that’s going to be your life. I had to have her believe that we could live here.”

Patrick explained that his wife got to make the final decision, sharing a specific outing that made Thaís believe that Nevada is the right place for them to settle down. “When we stayed in a short-term rental for three months, about six weeks or so in, we were at Costco [where] she brought up that it would be better to live here,” the former bodybuilder recalled.

“Here we have more people to support us,” the Brazil native, who is currently pregnant with their first child, added while revealing her November due date. “In Dallas, I only have two friends and Patrick doesn’t have anyone there. We have three friends pregnant here.”

Keep scrolling to find out which 90 Day Fiancé stars have become homeowners after making their debuts on the reality show.