90 Day Fiancé fans have watched star Thaís Ramone go from a single lady to a married mother of one. After she gave birth to her daughter, Alessi, with husband Patrick Mendes in 2022, Thaís treated herself to a mommy makeover and underwent plastic surgery.

In May 2024, she took to Instagram to reveal what work she has gotten done and showed off her impressive transformation. What work has the Brazil native had done since making her reality TV debut in 2022?