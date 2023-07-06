Their last hope? ​The newest 90 Day Fiancé ​spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, will follow five fan favorite couples who are struggling with issues in their relationships and marriages. The couples will undergo therapy and ultimately choose whether they want to stay together or split. Keep scrolling to meet the ​rumored cast, learn about the trailer, find out the premiere date and more.

What Is ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ About?

TLC announced 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort on July 6 via Instagram.

“Can old wounds be healed?” the network wrote alongside the first teaser trailer. “Alongside a team of professionals, five #90DayFiance couples see if their relationships can be saved.”

TLC explained that the show will follow couples that have “reached their breaking points” as they make a last-ditch attempt to fix their problems while participating in “a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.” The couples will unpack their “issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy” with the help of professionals.

The latest 90 Day Fiancé ​spinoff will involve “explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions and unique on-and-off-resort activities.” By the end of their stay, the couples will be have to choose whether or not they want to stay together or call it quits.

What Happens In the ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Trailer?

“For the first time, five 90 Day couples will come together to face their relationship demons,” a narrator teases in the first trailer. “Will they leave stronger than ever? Or say goodbye for good?”

A montage shows off beaches, pools and luxurious homes as the narrator states, “This is… The Last Resort.”

​Which ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Will Be in the ‘Last Resort’ Cast?

The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort has not been confirmed, though fans have speculated who they think will star on the show.

Couples dward “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, ​Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata and Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been rumored to be part of the cast after they were all spotted at the Isla Bella Resort in Marathon, Florida.

TLC

Meanwhile, it’s also been rumored that couple Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown will be on the show.

In addition to the 90 Day Fiancé stars, therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast have been confirmed to appear on the series.

When Does ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Premiere?

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on TLC on Monday, August 14, at 9 p.m. ET.