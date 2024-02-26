Is 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi in the United States? The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star and his long-distance love, Angela Deem, finally tied the knot after three years together and several struggles. But fans are wondering if the Nigeria native was able to complete the visa process so he could start his life with Angela in America. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Michael’s current visa status.

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Michael and Angela Meet?

The couple was first introduced to fans on season 2 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. They met on social media in 2018 and documented their first in-person meeting on the show, along with their highs and lows — including Michael’s heartbreaking K-1 visa denial. They filmed their beautiful American traditional wedding ceremony and reception, which took place in Nigeria, for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela File Michael’s Spousal Visa?

Shortly after they celebrated their love with friends and family at their reception, the couple stepped out for a nightcap at a local bar. There, they discussed their plans for the next steps in their relationship.

“I’m ready to start the spousal visa right away, Michael,” Angela said during the scene. The spousal visa, also known as the CR-1 visa, allows the spouse of an American citizen to legally enter the United States as a permanent resident. “We wasted enough time with this K-1 and money. It’s time for you to come home. I know this is your home, but our home.”

“Hopefully the Lord’s on our side. You’ll get it within six to eight months is what I’m praying,” Angela said. “I pray too. Let’s have faith and be positive and pray,” Michael agreed.

Why Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Michael’s Visa Delayed?

Even though their wedding episode aired in September 2020, the couple actually tied the knot in January of that year. When the couple returned for season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in April 2021, Angela gave an update seven months after their wedding and they were still apart. Angela revealed she filed for the spousal visa but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) put a hold on all visa applications and interviews.

She confirmed that she had begun the process for Michael’s visa to come to the U.S. but with the delays due to COVID-19, their process will take a little bit longer and Michael may not be coming to America any time soon. Angela said they would, realistically, be looking at about a year before Michael can come to the United States.

In December 2021, Angela was spotted celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas with her closest 90 Day Fiancé costars. Several fans ran into her during her party, and one fan overheard an update on Michael’s visa and took to social media to spill the tea. “Her and Michael are still together and waiting on his visa,” the fan wrote via Reddit.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Cancel Michael’s Visa?

Angela and Michael returned for season 7 of the spinoff and it’s clear the couple’s relationship was more on the rocks than ever. While it’s been two years since the duo’s nuptials, they haven’t been in person since amid further delays in the visa process. Angela also revealed that their conversation has since dwindled, with her husband asking for even more money.

“The biggest challenge our marriage is facing right now is the shady s—t Michael’s doing,” she explained in a solo confessional in September 2022. “I’ve never questioned if Michael was using me to get to America because I always knew he loved me. But lately, he’s not proving it. So, I’m beginning to think he’s been scamming me all along.”

Another issue the couple faced is that Michael reactivated his Instagram account. It was a sore subject for Angela, since she previously asked Michael to take down his Instagram because he had previously used his account to talk to women.

In Michael’s absence, the TLC star found support in a new friend she made online — a man named Billy from Canada. While the two carried out a flirty relationship and she desired to visit him in Canada, Angela wanted to see where she stood first with her estranged husband. Later in the episode, Angela visited her attorney to see her options in canceling Michael’s pending visa application.

“So we could pull the petition, but that’s a drastic option,” her immigration attorney informed her. “I believe the visa will not take very long. If it were to come in tomorrow, it wouldn’t surprise me.”

Reiterating that Michael’s visa could come at any time, the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native needed to make a decision quickly about whether or not she wants him here.

Are Angela and Michael Still Together?

Angela decided to take a surprise trip to Nigeria to see her husband face to face. The couple got into several explosive fights as Angela demanded that Michael deactivate his Instagram. Michael insisted that he should be able to keep his social media so that he could begin a career as an influencer so they could have two streams of income, as he revealed he hasn’t held a job since starting his relationship with Angela because she sends him money to financially support him. However, Angela refused to allow her husband to keep his account. Michael tried to convince his wife, but eventually he gave up and took down his Instagram page.

While the couple finally seemed to reconcile on the November 13, 2022, episode, it also seems they are still going strong as Angela has shared several loved-up videos via Instagram and TikTok in November 2022.

“I am his queen, he is my king,” Angela captioned a video of her cuddling up to her husband on November 14, 2022.

However, plenty of drama ensued when Angela learned that Michael had been emotionally cheating on her with another woman during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Despite the major setback, the couple seemingly worked through their issues and plan to continue documenting their love story on season 8 beginning in March 2024.

Is Michael in America?

Social media was buzzing when a photo of Michael and Angela shopping in a grocery store started circulating online in November 2022. Many felt that it was a clue that Michael had finally arrived in the United States. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed an ad in the background gave away the location as the signage was for Molfix, a Nigerian brand of diapers.

On February 26, 2024, Angela revealed that Michael had “been missing since the 23rd” and that police were involved in a TikTok video.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” she continued. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.”

While it’s not clear exactly how long Michael has been in America, 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates claimed he had “just gotten here [during] Christmas time.”