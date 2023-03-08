Can’t let go! 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are back together after a brief split, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“Yes, I can confirm they are back together again,” an insider tells In Touch on Wednesday, March 8. “Michael did cheat on her, and Angela got back with him.”

Angela and Michael’s reconciliation comes after In Touch exclusively broke the news of the TLC couple’s split in January 2023, after fans watched Angela, 57, and Michael, 34, deal with his cheating scandal during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

“Angela and Michael are not together,” a source revealed to In Touch on January 31.

In the final episode of the spinoff, the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native learned her husband had been unfaithful after she returned from a trip to Nigeria so they could work on their long-distance marriage. When the mom of two finally got back to the United States, a friend revealed damaging text messages and voice notes Michael sent to another woman.

“I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. OK? Just trust me, please,” the Nigeria native told the other woman as Angela played the recording during the December 18, 2022, episode. “Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, OK? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.” The voice recording concluded with the reality TV personality making kissing sounds.

“Can you believe he said that to this girl?” Angela said as she broke down in tears. “That’s how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart. He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this.”

Angela addressed Michael’s infidelity directly during the season 7 tell-all in January 2023. During the special, Angela also dropped the bombshell that Michael had told another woman he loved her while in bed with her.

“I was over there, and he was in my bed when he did that — when I’d go downstairs,” Angela recalled of her trip to visit Michael, which was documented during the spinoff. “I found out that he was doing this the whole time that — when we made up. He knew what he was doing.”

Angela was “mentally exhausted” and “very hurt” by the whole situation, and the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum revealed during part 4 of the special that “divorce was definitely on the table.”

​​“With Michael’s lying and all, and all the stuff I just found out, I don’t think he’s ever loved me,” Angela told host Shaun Robinson. “I think he loves me ’cause everything I’ve done for him, but he can’t tell me why he’s in love with me.”

Angela and Michael were introduced during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after initially meeting on social media in 2018. After filming their first in person meeting on the show, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian wedding, which was documented during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Following the ceremony, Angela returned home to Georgia and filed for Michael’s visa in March 2020. However, the reality TV couple experienced major delays in the process due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remained in a long-distance marriage.