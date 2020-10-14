Moving too fast? 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva introduced her hunky new boyfriend, Georgi Rusev, during the season 1 premiere of her and her twin sister’s TLC spinoff, Darcey & Stacey. On the September 20 episode, Darcey, 46, revealed she and Georgi, 32, were moving in together so they could self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, but are they still together after lockdown?

The Silva twins live in a house owned by their father, Mike Silva, in Middletown, Connecticut. But because their father does not allow their partners to sleepover, the ladies decided it would be best to rent separate apartments to self-quarantine with their men as the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States. Georgi said he didn’t want to put anyone in danger, so he would wait to travel to Connecticut after self-quarantining for two weeks.

After his quarantine, Georgi drove from Washington D.C. to Connecticut to move in with Darcey in the same apartment building as her twin sister, Stacey Silva, and Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj. “It is gonna look crazy that we’re moving in together after just a couple of dates, but this is the risk we have to take,” Darcey said in her confessional.

Stacey didn’t think it was a good idea for Darcey and Georgi to cohabitate so early on in their relationship. “Honestly, I would never lock myself in an apartment during quarantine with a guy that I’ve only been on a couple dates with,” she said.

Maybe self-quarantining together early on in their relationship was a good thing because it brought issues from Georgi’s past to light. Darcey found out that Georgi is still married to his ex-wife. He had filed for divorce in January but because the coronavirus shut down most states in the U.S. in March, his divorce proceedings were put on hold until courthouses reopen.

That wasn’t the only secret Georgi was hiding from his lady love. In a teaser for the Sunday, October 18 season 1 finale, the former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star revealed she found out Georgi has an ex-girlfriend after she saw her comment on a photo of Georgi with three fire emojis. Darcey also learned Georgi’s ex recently gave birth to a new baby, which made Darcey wonder if Georgi could be the father of his ex’s child. “Do you have a baby, yes or no?” Darcey asked in a scene from the upcoming episode.

Despite their issues, Georgi revealed he had been making plans to propose to Darcey to prove to her he’s committed to her. While fans will have to wait to find out the truth about Georgi’s past, his relationship with Darcey seems to be going strong because the couple is engaged!

The Bulgarian model proposed to Darcey in June after four months of dating and she said yes, In Touch can confirm. Fans will get to watch the proposal go down on the season finale of her TLC spinoff.

Darcey & Stacey airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.