It’s over! 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi ​have split after three years of marriage, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“Angela and Michael are not together,” a source reveals to In Touch.

The split comes after fans watched Angela, 57, and Michael, ​34, deal with his cheating scandal during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Angela learned that Michael had been unfaithful after she had returned to a trip to his native Nigeria so they could work on their long-distance marriage. When she returned, a friend revealed text messages and voice notes he sent to another woman.

“I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. OK? Just trust me, please,” Michael told the other woman as Angela played the recording in a December 2022 episode. “Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, OK? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.” The voice recording concluded with the TLC personality making kissing sounds.

​Angela broke down in tears during a confessional. “Can you believe he said that to this girl?” the Georgia native asked. “That’s how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart. He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this.”

Michael’s indiscretions were a hot topic during the season 7 tell-all special. At one point, Angela ​started crying as she acknowledged that Michael told another woman that he loved her while in ​ bed with her.

“I was over there, and he was in my bed when he did that — when I’d go downstairs,” Angela recalled of her trip to visit Michael. “I found out that he was doing this the whole time that — when we made up. He knew what he was doing.”

Michael insisted that it was “OK,” though Angela fired back by yelling, “You’re a lying son of a bitch. I protected you for four years, and I know you did stupid ​s—t, but when you [cheat], there’s no way you can f—king love me.”

During part 4 of the tell-all, Angela revealed that Michael’s cheating may have been the final straw in their relationship. “Right now, divorce is definitely on the table,” she admitted ​at the time. “I’m definitely gonna file. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna sign.”

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

Angela noted that she was “mentally exhausted” and “very hurt” by the situation. “With Michael’s lying and all, and all the stuff I just found out, I don’t think he’s ever loved me,” the mother of two, who has daughters Scottie and Skyla from a previous relationship, said. “I think he loves me ’cause everything I’ve done for him, but he can’t tell me why he’s in love with me.”

After meeting online in 2018, the couple got married in Nigeria in January 2020. Following their beautiful ceremony, Angela returned home to Georgia and filed for Michael’s visa that March. However, the couple experienced major delays in the process due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remained in a long-distance marriage.

Angela and Michael faced several obstacles throughout their marriage and regularly fought about trust issues. Even before tying the knot, Michael admitted to cheating on Angela during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. However, she eventually forgave him, and they continued to work on their relationship.