New man? 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has a new man named Billy in her life. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the mystery man.

Who Is Angela Deem’s Mystery Man Billy?

During season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela hinted that there’s trouble in paradise with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

In the new season, which premiered on August 28, Angela began a new friendship with a man who she met online.

“I’ve gave nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years,” the TLC star told the cameras in a teaser clip ahead of the season premiere. “But at this point, I got to do what I got to do for me.”

The next scene cut to the mom of two addressing a man as her “sexy baby” on a phone call. “Hey angel,” he replied.

In a teaser clip for the September 11 episode posted via 90 Day Fiancé’s official Instagram account, Angela admitted that she’s been leaning on Billy amid her marriage struggles. After she called Billy a “man of many trades,” she explained that he used to be a stripper in the ’80s known as the “Thief of Hearts.”

Angela has made it clear that she’s attracted to Billy. “Boy, does he still have the moves and the looks,” she said told cameras about Billy while fanning herself.

Despite feeling a close connection, Angela and Billy have not yet met in person since he lives in Canada. However, the distance hasn’t stopped their growing connection. “With Michael being so distant to me and making me feel like he’s using me as an opportunity to come to the U.S., I’ve had to find support in new people,” she said. “Billy makes time for me and he listens to me.”

How Did Angela Deem and Billy Meet?

Angela and Billy met after she reached out to him online to do a painting for Michael, who’s still in Nigeria as she remained in the United States.

She and Billy quickly became friends and started spending a lot of time chatting. They have even teamed up to perform TikTok dances together.

Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Still Together?

Angela met Michael in 2017 on social media. They developed a long-distance relationship and she traveled to his native Nigeria to meet her online boyfriend in person for the first time. The pair eventually filed for Michael’s K-1 visa, which was later denied.

Angela and Michel then decided to exchange vows in Africa in January 2020, as it was the only way to bring him to the United State on a CR-1 visa, which allows the spouse of an American citizen to enter the country and obtain a green card.

Despite their nuptials, the couple – who made their 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days debut during season 2 – haven’t been able to reunite in the U.S. “Michael and I have been waiting on this spousal visa for two years and … we still haven’t got approval,” Angela explained during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “The wait is tough, so I just decided in the meantime to focus on my health.”