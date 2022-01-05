The Brov Bros! Get to Know ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s Family of 4

They’re back! 90 Day Fiancé couple Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) and Alexei Brovarnik are returning to the small screen for a new spinoff series on TLC, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Instead of documenting their long-distance love story, this time around, the dynamic duo will be giving fans a peek into their lives at home with sons, Shai Josef Brovarnik and Asher Noah Brovarnik.

“All smiles here!” the mom of two gushed alongside a promotional snap teasing their highly anticipated series on January 3. “One week to go!”

TLC viewers can also expect to see other fan-favorites Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) and David Toborowsky on their very own spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, when both series premiere on Monday, January 10.

“For the past few years, we’ve watched David and Annie and Loren and Alexei fall in love, get married and whisper not-so-sweet nothings on Pillow Talk,” Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals said in a press statement.

“As their broods have grown, we are naturally invested in watching these beloved couples tackle their evolving family dynamics,” the statement continued. “Family is everything to us at TLC and David and Annie and Loren and Alexei are family who will tickle us with all the heart, humor and torment that comes with everyday family life!”

Loren and Alexei made their reality TV debut during season 3 of the flagship series 90 Day Fiancé, having since celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in September 2021. The pair welcomed baby No. 2 in August 2021, 16 months after welcoming their first child, Shai, in April 2020.

“Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much [earlier] than expected!” Loren gushed on Instagram following their second child’s delivery in the hospital. “Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can’t wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4!”

She later took to Instagram with a message thanking fans for their supportive words, writing, “I can’t wait to share [Asher] with you and I can’t wait for Shai to meet him again,” the New York City-born star proudly penned. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you … I love you, stay tuned for more to come.”

