‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Is Back For Season 7! Find Out Cast, Premiere Date, More

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is back for season 7! The series that follows the long-distance lovers after 90 Day Fiancé cameras leave, is armed with fan-favorites from the franchise’s many spinoffs to set the stage for a drama-filled season. Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7.

While season 6 couples, Angela Deem and Micheal Ilesanmi, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, and Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet, are back to document the trials of their international relationships, new duos will also be making their debut to the series.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have graduated to the spin-off after a long road to tying the knot on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. “Coming from different countries, we always go through a lot of ups and downs,” Sumit explainss in a confessional for the upcoming season.

“Finally, we reached the top when we got married,” Jenny cuts in.

While the California native waited years to be Sumit’s wife finally, it doesn’t seem to be marital bliss. In a later scene, the mom of three is seen in tears as she angrily confronts her husband.

“Why does everybody think it’s OK for me to sit here and take all this abuse?” she says as Sumit assures her she’s “overreacting.” Aggressively pushing him away, she yells, “Get away from me forever.”

Controversial couple Kimberly Menzies and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar are also making their HAE? debut after a run on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“I don’t really care what other people think,” the San Diego native tells producers as she defends the age gap with her Nigerian partner. “I don’t look at him like he’s 18 years younger than me. The love is there, so that’s what’s important.”

Despite the romantic connection between these two, it’s clear the pair are set to butt heads later in the season. While Kim is set to travel to Usman’s homeland of Nigeria to propose to him, neither of their families supports the union. Kim’s adult son, Jamal, feels his mother is moving too fast. Meanwhile, Usman’s mother isn’t happy either as she would rather Usman be with a woman who can produce a grandson.

“Are you really sure that you’re going to allow me to have that second wife?” Usman asks his American partner in a scene.

“Usman wants a woman that is just gonna sit there and keep her mouth shut and be like, ‘OK,’” she tells producers in a confessional. “I’m not that chick.”

The conversation with Kim and Usman clearly does not go well as it ends with Usman covered in a thrown beverage.

When Does 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Premiere?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 premieres on TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, August 28, at 8 P.M. ET/PT.

Keep scrolling to see the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7.