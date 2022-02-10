The gloves are off when it comes to 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar amid their social media spat and rumors that she split from her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela, 56, and Michael, 34, have yet to confirm or deny speculation on their relationship status, however, recent social media clues hint there could be trouble in paradise.

Drama first ignited between Angela and SojaBoy, 33, when the Georgia native reacted to her Nigerian spouse’s recent meeting with the “Zara” rapper in early February.

“Birds of a feather flock together,” she captioned her Instagram Story on February 2, garnering a response from SojaBoy after he caught wind of her post.

“So, this scammer called (AngeDevil) now calling me and my innocent brother @its__mrmichael names after using him to film for over four years and used all his money from Cameo to buy yourself a house and still refused to take him to U.S. and leave him,” SojaBoy alleged about the pair’s long-distance romance via Instagram Stories, adding, “Michael, don’t worry, I will personally take you to AMERICA.”

Angela appeared to be upset at Michael for spending time with SojaBoy since she and the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star have been at odds before, and one notable moment was during an April 2021 episode of the TLC spinoff 90 Day Bares All.

At the time, the Maury alum called SojaBoy a “scammer” for his fizzled romance with ex Lisa Robinson (née Hamme), claiming he gave Nigerians a “bad name.” SojaBoy didn’t take kindly to the remark, telling her she knew “nothing.”

As the tension between SojaBoy and Angela reaches a boiling point yet again, fans are waiting for an update from Michael himself on his plans for the future.

90 Day Fiancé blogger 90 Day The Melanated Way previously claimed that Michael was due to come to the United States in March 2022.

Over the past week, though, fans noticed that Michael and Angela are not following each other on their personal accounts and this change in social media activity came after the couple stopped using a joint Instagram page.

