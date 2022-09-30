She has arrived. 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem surprised husband Michael Ilesanmi at his home in Nigeria. But when he didn’t answer the door, she threatened to damage his car.

“You see that car? That’s my car. How ‘bout dat?” Angela, 56, said as she approached the vehicle in a sneak peek at the upcoming Sunday, October 2, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared by People. “My car. I paid for this car, bitch. Tell him I’ll break the windows next. You got the wrong motherf—er.”

The California native reached an extreme level of anger after continuously banging on her husband’s front door, to no avail.

“Hello?!” Angela shouted. “I love you, but you will not f–king take me for granted,” she screamed.

“Put your feet in my shoe,” the reality star said to the camera during a confessional. “Would you like it if someone didn’t protect you? That you married, and put your whole life ahead that you’re getting older and gonna die earlier than this man? And he’s got his whole life ahead of him. You put your life on pause.”

Angela suddenly had a change in emotions as told her friend, “That’s alright, we’ll just tow the f–king car.”

While the teaser clip cuts as Angela is seen ripping off the bug deflector from the front of his Toyota sedan, fans previously watched as she planned her first visit since undergoing weight loss surgery.

“I don’t wanna be cute,” Angela told her friend Rene during the Sunday, September 25, episode. “I want to be sexy. Last time I was there, I was 276 pounds. I am going there 164, but Rene, he hasn’t said one word in the last two years about how good I’ve looked.”

Angela, in addition to wanting to show off the results of her surgery to her long-distance husband, also admitted that she hoped the trip would be an opportunity to smooth things over amid her concerns that he is “just using [her] to get over her [to the U.S.]”

“I hope I look so good to Michael that he’s gonna regret how he’s been treating me and what he’s been doing to me,” she said in a confessional. “I want to save this marriage, but the reality is, if I find out Michael is scamming me, this marriage is over immediately.”

The couple met via social media in 2017 and developed a long-distance relationship. After Michael was denied a K-1 visa, the pair exchanged vows in Africa in January 2020. Despite tying the knot, they have not been able to reunite in the U.S.

“Michael and I have been waiting on this spousal visa for two years and … we still haven’t got approval,” Angela explained during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “The wait is tough, so I just decided in the meantime to focus on my health.”