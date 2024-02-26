90 Day Fiancé‘s Michael Ilesanmi has gone missing after moving to America with his wife, Angela Deem, two months after arriving from Nigeria. Not only is there a $10,000 reward for his return, but Angela’s attempts to contact his family in Nigeria have been unsuccessful.

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can’t find him,” Angela, 58, ​revealed in a TikTok video on Monday, February 26, noting that her home security cameras didn’t pick up on his departure.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday,” she continued, telling 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates and viewers that he “only had like $40 on him.”

“Michael had just gotten here [during] Christmas time,” his exact date of arrival being December 22, 2023.

“If he left on his own, he should have called me. Everybody in this town, I’m gonna tell you, they say, ‘Angela, he’s f–king walked out because he’s got no reason to stay here.’ I don’t want to believe that,” the reality star stated in her video with John adding that Michael might have family in Idaho.

She then seemingly questioned their relationship and if she got played once he got to America and disappeared from her rural home in South Georgia.

“But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. I am not Chantel [Everett]. I am not Daniele [Gates]. I am not Molly [Hopkins]. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” Angela continued ​while naming other popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars, adding,” I’m telling you now. I’m not gonna let you f–king come here if you didn’t love me.”

“He’s my husband and I love him and i don’t know where he’s at. As long as he’s safe, just call us. The police are involved. This is beyond what the f–k is going on. You got my four grandkids crying that something’s wrong with you. This is not Karine and Paul [Staehle],” she continued.

“What do I say to these people, because I don’t have no answers? We know he’s deceitful, but I don’t think he would go this far and not call at least my daughter,” Angela added.

Angela turned her attention to fan questions about contacting immigration, telling viewers of her TikTok that she and John are “not allowed” to answer any of their concerns.

You’ll just have to use your common sense, she noted of the immigration inquiries. “If Michael is really missing and doesn’t contact us, immigration can take over. That’s all I can tell you.”

The couple had been looking forward to reuniting in America. Michael said, “We’ve waited three years for the spousal visa interview,” during a confessional in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After trailer that dropped on February 14.

TLC

Angela agreed, stating, “This is the most important day of our lives. I need to get my man home to America. If that visa’s denied, it’s over.”

The couple’s romance began in 2018 on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after meeting online. They started dating long-distance shortly afterward and shared their first in-person meeting that season.

Angela and Michael continued to share their journey on season 3 and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The pair wed in Michael’s native Nigeria in January 2020.

Marriage did not bring bliss, as the couple’s relationship had tumultuous times. In August 2022 when the pair returned for season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela revealed she hadn’t seen Michael since their wedding day more than two years prior.

“The biggest challenge our marriage is facing right now is the shady s–t Michael’s doing,” she said in a confessional. “He hardly ever calls. And when he does call, it’s only about the visa or that he needs money. And on top of that, he’s put his Instagram up [despite] knowing I’m against it. He even went so far as to block me.”

The season further documented Michael’s cheating scandal, as he was having an affair with another woman. Angela learned of his infidelity after she returned to the United States from Nigeria to work on their relationship, as she was sent voice notes and texts exchanged between them from a friend. In Touch exclusively confirmed in January 2023 that Michael and Angela’s marriage was over, but they reconciled by March of that year.