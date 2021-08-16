’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 6 Tell-All: Angela Flashes the Camera and More Drama

A lot to unpack. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all part 1 was full of drama, but it also provided major updates for the season 6 couples.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva arrived at the tell-all, which was filmed in June, separately. As In Touch previously reported, Mike and Natalie split in early 2021 and fans watched the moment Natalie arrived at Mike’s home in Sequim, Washington with her friend, Juliana, to pack up her things.

Natalie arrived at the tell-all taping before her estranged husband, and their costars quickly noticed. “Where’s Mike?” costar Kalani Faagata asked. “Um, I tried to reach him. He wouldn’t answer my calls or nothing,” the Ukraine native said.

Angela Deem arrived fashionably late to the taping, joining her costars after they were already seated onstage. The Georgia native took the opportunity to debut her new look for the first time on TV after undergoing weight loss surgery in August 2020. Angela strutted her stuff in a sexy, backless red halter top jumpsuit. She completed the look with a sleek high ponytail and red pumps.

“Let’s see ya, hot mama!” host Shaun Robinson said as Angela showed off her new, slim physique. “Angela, how much weight have you lost?”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum replied, “I lost 106 [pounds].”

Even though Angela is in a long-distance marriage with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, the tell-all taping was the first time he’s seen her head-to-toe makeover since her surgery. “I really can’t wait to see her,” the Nigeria native said. “She looks so sweet and sexy. I just want her to be healed and healthy. I love it now.”

Despite Michael’s gushing words, Angela said she “had no support from him at all” throughout her weight loss journey. She also revealed that she had recently underwent another surgery for breast implants after Michael had complained that her boobs were “too small” after her breast reduction surgery. Later in the segment, drama continued to pop off between Angela, Michael, and Michael’s aunt Lydia.

Tensions also rose between long-distance couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, as well as Mike and Natalie. Keep scrolling to see the most shocking moments from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all part 1.