Pursuing the American dream. 90 Day Fiancé star Alexei Brovarnik is best known for his role as a reality TV star, though he has a job outside of his appearances on TLC. Keep scrolling to learn about, what Alexei does for a living, find out how he makes money, his net worth and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik’s Job?

Before Alexei moved to the United States to live with his wife, Loren Brovarnik, he worked as a medic in Israel.

Once he obtained his United States citizenship in January 2020, the reality star began working as a paramedic during the COVID-19 lockdown in Hollywood, Florida.

Alexei also works full-time as a warehouse manager at Invicta Watch Group. While it’s not clear how long he has worked with the company, he has been employed by Invicta Watch Group since at least 2017. “Proudly representing team Invicta at Fire Hero 5k Run,” he wrote via Instagram in October of that year alongside a photo with his colleagues.

What Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik Do for a Living?

Another source of Alexei’s income comes from appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. He and Lauren made their reality TV debut during season 3 of the flagship show in 2015, while they currently star on the spinoff Alexei & Loren: After the 90 Days.

In addition to their spinoff, the couple has appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk.

His exact salary for his work as a reality star hasn’t been revealed, though it’s been reported that the cast members on the TLC shows are compensated on a sliding scale. While the cast is said to be paid between $1,000 to $1,500 per episode, those that secure their own spinoffs likely bring home more money.

Alexei also makes extra cash by filming videos from fans on Cameo. He charges fans $30 for personalized videos and $210 for business videos, according to his profile.

Courtesy of Alexei Brovarnik/Instagram

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik’s Net Worth?

The father of three has an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to several outlets.

He works several jobs to provide for his family, though Alexei has said that his favorite job is being a father. “I love my occupation,” he captioned an adorable clip via Instagram with his son Shai in December 2022.

In addition to Shai, Alexei and Loren share son Asher and daughter Ariel.