Michael Ilesanmi was found safe after going missing in America. 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates confirmed the news alongside Michael’s wife, Angela Deem, on Monday, February 26.

“Michael is safe. There’s the good news,” John said in a YouTube video, while Angela added, “Thank god,” in the background. The blogger revealed that Angela, 58, received a phone call from police after she went live on TikTok to reveal that her husband was missing earlier that day.

“[The police] were contacted by Michael. They verified it with him,” John continued. “He did have a burner phone or another phone that nobody knew about and on that phone, he had pictures of his passport that he left. They verified his ID. It’s him.”

Police also told Angela that Michael was “in fear of his life” and didn’t want her to know his location. “In the two months [since Michael arrived in America], Angela and Michael went to California for over a week, they went to New York, they went to Florida,” John continued. “It’s not Monte Carlo but over the course of seven weeks, I’d say no one was being locked up here.”

After learning that Michael was seemingly hiding from her, Angela said, “I’m f–king mad as hell now. Tell the truth. I’m worried thinking he was hurt.”

Angela previously revealed that Michael went missing on February 23 and confirmed that the “police were involved” in finding him. The TLC star said she was concerned because her husband left without an ID, wallet or extra clothing. The news came just two months after Michael arrived in America from Nigeria in December 2023.

Although Angela and Michael tied the knot in Nigeria in 2020, they spent years apart as they waited for Michael’s visa to be approved. They first applied for the visa in March 2020 but faced delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a December 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela found out that Michael was cheating on her while he was in Nigeria and she was home in Georgia.

After a brief split at the beginning of 2023, Angela and Michael reconciled and decided to give their relationship another chance on season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort before he finally moved to America.

When Michael went missing, Angela admitted to fears that he had left her because he was finally settled in America and didn’t need her anymore. “If he left on his own, he should have called me,” she insisted. “Everybody in this town, I’m gonna tell you, they say, ‘Angela, he’s f–king walked out because he’s got no reason to stay here.’ I don’t want to believe that.”