90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Jon and Rachel Walters (née Bear) share one of the most unique stories to ever hit the franchise — but are Jon and Rachel still together? Keep scrolling below for an update on where Jon and Rachel stand in 2022.

Jon and Rachel first debuted their love story back to TLC viewers back in 2018 on season 2 of the spinoff. Meeting while singing duets on a karaoke app, the Albuquerque, New Mexico native traveled to England with her infant daughter, Lucy, to meet Jon for the first time. While the pair hit it off, ultimately tying the knot in 2018 on her second trip, bringing her new husband to the U.S. would prove to be draining due to his criminal record — including an assault charge, to which he pleaded guilty for bodily harm without intent while he was in college.

“When I was young, I grew up in not a great area, having to choose between being stamped on or fighting to get away,” Jon spoke of his past on the show. “And when I felt people wronged me or saw things I didn’t like, I acted. And some of the times I got into a fight with multiple people.”

Unable to make the move to the United Kingdom as Rachel currently shares custody with her ex of her eldest daughter Ella, the couple has spent the last several years struggling to obtain a United States visa for Jon.

Despite finally being granted an interview after three years of waiting, Jon’s visa was denied in 2021. While the two had prepared themselves for a negative outcome, the next step in the process is applying for a waiver that would ultimately allow them to explain their story.

Courtesy of Jon Walters/Instagram

“The waiver is basically not just asking for forgiveness, but asking for the initial denial to get gone because he’s not that person,” the mother-of-two clarified during an Instagram Live in August 2021. At the time, Jon explained that the waiver process could take anywhere from six to nine months.

Sharing an update on the Monday, April 4 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Rachel and Jon are still going strong with their long-distance marriage. While the two haven’t been together in person since January 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair keep the spark alive with video calls and monthly virtual dinner dates. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day alums also shared plans for Jon to legally adopt Lucy.

If the waiver does get denied, the couple is prepared to do whatever it takes for them to be together. “We’re not going to give up on marriage,” Rachel explained in a confessional. “So we just have to figure out what we’re going to do from there.”