Rocky romance. 90 Day Fiancé fans were first introduced to Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi when they made their franchise debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018.

After they connected online, the couple began a long-distance relationship and didn’t meet in person until they filmed their first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“I just felt the love, so much love for him,” Angela shared in a confessional about the early days of their relationship. “We talk 20, 30 times a day.”

Angela and Michael continued to appear on and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, while they also starred on seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Over the course of their relationship, the duo faced many obstacles that usually revolved around their trust issues and infidelity.

During a season 2 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, the Nigeria native admitted to cheating on his then-girlfriend with another woman early on in their relationship. She didn’t take the news well, though eventually forgave him. The couple went on to get married in January 2020.

However, they still experienced drama after becoming husband and wife. During season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired in August 2021, the pair butted heads over Angela’s decision to undergo weight loss surgery.

The pair faced another major roadblock when Angela learned Michael was cheating on her with another woman.

During a season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, a friend revealed to Angela that Michael had been cheating on her with an unidentified woman after she visited him in Nigeria.

The friend revealed that Michael had been talking to someone else via Instagram for two months and backed up the claims by providing screenshots and voice notes of messages that Michael allegedly sent the other woman.

“I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. OK? Just trust me, please,” Michael told the other woman in the recording obtained by Angela. “Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, OK? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.” The message concluded with the reality star making kissing sounds.

After Michael’s affair played out on the show, the Georgia native admitted during the season 7 tell-all that she was considering getting a divorce. “Right now, divorce is definitely on the table,” she told cameras during a January 2023 episode. “I’m definitely gonna file. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna sign.”

On January 31, 2023, In Touch broke the news that the pair had split from good. “Angela and Michael are not together,” an insider exclusively revealed at the time.

