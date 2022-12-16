Michael’s betrayal. 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have gone through several ups and downs and faced claims of infidelity throughout their romance. However, during a season 7 episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Angela is confronted with undeniable proof that her husband, Michael, cheated on her with another woman during their marriage. Keep scrolling to find out more about Michael’s affair and where he stands with wife Angela today.

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi Cheat on Angela Deem?

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 18, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared by People, Angela, 56, learned that Michael had been cheating on her with a woman he met on Instagram.

Angela – who has a long-distance marriage with Michael as he lives in Nigeria – learned that her husband had been talking to an unidentified woman for two months after a friend sent her proof through screenshots and voice notes.

“Not only since I was in Nigeria, but since I’ve come back, Michael has continued to talk to this girl,” she explained through tears.

Angela shared proof that Michael had been cheating by playing one of the voice notes he sent to the other woman. “I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. Okay? Just trust me, please,” he said. “Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, okay? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.” The message concluded with Michael making kissing sounds.

“Can you believe he said that to this girl?” Angela said in a confessional as she broke down crying. “That’s how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart. He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this.”

The TLC personality noted that she was blindsided by Michael’s indiscretions, sharing she left her recent trip to Nigeria thinking they were in a good place in their relationship.

“Two weeks we’ve been on the phone like we used to, 24/7. The spark was there. The love was still there,” she shared. “I felt like we were on our way, getting ready to bring him here and being husband and wife. We loved each other again. I was happy. I was real happy.”

Has Michael Ilesanmi Cheated on Angela Deem in the Past?

Angela has expressed her concerns about Michael using Instagram to talk to other women in the past.

During an October 2022 episode of the show, the couple got into a fight when Michael reactivated his Instagram against Angela’s wishes. After she dubbed him as a “social media whore,” the Georgia native admitted she was concerned he would talk to other women on the app.

“His feed and comments are filled with women, and who knows what in the hell happens in his DM,” Angela claimed during a confessional. “Would you trust your husband if you he was flirting with other women on social media? No, you wouldn’t. And if you say yes, you’re telling a damn lie.”

Angela has been open about not trusting her husband during their time on the reality show. “The biggest challenge our marriage is facing right now is the shady s—t Michael’s doing,” she admitted during a September 2022 episode. “He hardly ever calls. And when he does call, it’s only about the visa or that he needs money. And on top of that, he’s put his Instagram up [despite] knowing I’m against it. He even went so far as to block me.”

During season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Michael admitted to cheating on Angela with another woman early on in his relationship with Angela. While she didn’t take the news well, she eventually forgave Michael and the couple tied the knot in 2020.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

Are Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem Still Together?

Angela and Michael appear to be working through their problems.

She proved that they are still together in December 2022 by sharing a video that consisted of photos of her and Michael via Instagram. As Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “Let’s Make Love” played, Angela and Michael cuddled close to each other in the snaps and she even gave him a kiss on the cheek.