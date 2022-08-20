Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem may have married Michael Ilesanmi, but does the Hazlehurst, Georgia, native have a new boyfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Angela Deem’s relationship status.

What Happened Between ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem?

After initially meeting on social media in 2017, Michael and Angela developed a relationship that led the U.S. native to Nigeria to meet her online boyfriend for the first time. Following a rollercoaster romance, the pair filed for Michael’s K-1 visa, which was later denied. Faced with only one other option to be able to bring Michael to America, the pair decided to exchange vows in Africa in January 2020.

However, despite their nuptials, the pair have yet to be reunited in the United States.

“Michael and I have been waiting on this spousal visa for two years and … we still haven’t got approval,” the TLC star shared an update during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “The wait is tough, so I just decided in the meantime to focus on my health.” Since her debut on the flagship series, the reality TV personality has undergone a total transformation — much to her husband’s disapproval — with her latest procedure being a total dental makeover.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem Have a New Boyfriend?

Angela and Michael are back to continue their story on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? but it seems there’s trouble in paradise.

The couple has waited years in anticipation of Michael’s arrival to Georgia, however, at this point, Angela feels her husband is “becoming increasingly neglectful of her,” according to a press release. Also going as far as blocking her on social media, for the first time, she begins to wonder if he’s scamming her.

In a teaser clip for the upcoming season, Angela seemingly starts a new relationship with a man who she meets online. “I’ve gave nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years,” the mom of two told the cameras in the sneak peek clip. “But at this point, I got to do what I got to do for me.”

The next scene cut to the TLC personality greeting a man as her “sexy baby” on a phone call. “Hey angel,” he replied.

It appeared she considered meeting her mystery man in person for the first time. “What do you think about me coming to Canada?” she asked over video call before the scene cut.

Fans will have to tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on August 28 to see how Angela and Michael’s relationship plays out.