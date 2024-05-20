Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have officially returned to TV screens. The TLC alums made their 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 debut amid major offscreen drama.

Fans watched during the Sunday, May 19, episode of the spinoff as Angela, 58, and Michael, 35, anxiously prepared for the Nigeria native’s visa interview.

While the pair were practicing the interview questions, a title card revealed that Angela discovered some screenshots that Michael planned to bring to the consulate. The snapshots detailed fights between Angela and Michael, which Michael believed would help prove that they were a real couple that fought.

Their endeavors appeared fruitful, as Angela previously disclosed that Michael had finally entered the United States on December 23, 2023, following a lengthy immigration process spanning several years. Nevertheless, their optimism was short-lived as drama soon unfolded. Angela reported Michael missing in February, merely two months after his arrival.

“Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush,” Angela told her Instagram followers on February 26, noting that he’d been missing for three days. “Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing.”

The Georgia native voiced suspicions regarding whether her husband “played her” to gain entry into America and hinted at her plans to divorce Michael. “But it’s looking like he’s planned this the whole f–king time. This is not funny. This is real s–t. You’ve got the wrong goddamn American,” Angela continued. “Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f–king hour.”

The same day as Angela’s announcement, Michael was located after he contacted authorities through a burner phone. “He told the police that he was in fear of his life and Michael didn’t want Angela knowing his location,” 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates revealed.

Michael has remained silent on the matter. However, he conveyed a clear message upon his return to Instagram on May 3, following a two-month absence, as he was notably not wearing his wedding ring. Angela and Michael seemingly haven’t reconciled as the mom of two shared an article titled, “Why Michael Ilesanmi Doesn’t Deserve Sympathy,” one day before his social media return.

“#Truthwillshine,” Angela captioned the reposted article. In a follow-up comment, she added, “I will say this. It doesn’t matter if truth told we live now we’re [sic] ppl [sic] applaud the wrong until it them or their family and post that s–t.”