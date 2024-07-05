90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has slammed estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi for his 4th of July celebrations eight months after his arrival in America.

“Hi queens and kings, I just wanna ask a question,” the Georgia native, 57, began in a TikTok video posted on the holiday. “How can a Nigerian, and a bunch of ‘em, celebrate my country’s July the 4th on my visa?”

Angela appeared to be sitting in an airport as she filmed the brief clip. Her video was seemingly shared in response to several videos that Michael, 35, shared on his Instagram Stories showing how he spent his first U.S. Independence Day. One clip panned over several people sitting in lawn chairs at a barbecue, while another video showed food being prepared on the grill. Michael also reposted a few “Happy Independence Day” and “Happy 4th of July” Stories from fans.

Michael initially arrived in the U.S. in December 2023, although fans are only now watching his experience unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8. He moved to Georgia to be with his wife after six years of long distance due to issues with getting his visa approved.

“We’re in the U.S.A. You’re in the f–king U.S.A.,” Angela told the Nigera native during the June 30 episode after they touched down in America. “Let’s see some patriotism, now your Nigerian-American.”

In a confessional, Michael reflected on what he and Angela, who started their journey together on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018, had been through.

“We’ve been through a lot, you know. And I appreciate my wife, you know, for her strong patience. She said she’s not going to leave me until the visa gets approved. But, to God be the glory, after the administrative processing, after two weeks it has been approved. It was quicker than I thought,” he said.

However, the marriage hasn’t always been stable, and Angela has had doubts about Michael. She expressed during the June 23 episode that it seemed like her husband only married her to obtain a visa.

“I think we need a break right now. You know, I didn’t get married for a long time for a reason – and this is why,” Angela said. “After the investment I put in this marriage, the love I’ve given him, it’s so embarrassing trying to trust him over and over after finding out he lies.”

Michael told producers, “I’m a person that – I hardly get angry, but when I get angry, it’s – that’s it. I know what she has done. All she thinks about is that I’m after the visa – no.”

Two months after his arrival in the U.S., Michael briefly went missing and was seemingly hiding from his wife. He took a hiatus from social media and returned in May with a selfie in which he did not wear his wedding ring, hinting that he and Angela had split. He later shared a video on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Why Are You Still Single?”