New breasts, who dis? Angela Deem showed off her dramatic makeover after losing more than 100 pounds following weight loss surgery on part 1 of the season 6 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, and she also revealed her most recent plastic surgery procedure — a boob job!

After arriving at the tell-all taping, which took place in June, fashionably late, Angela’s new look made its big TV debut. Angela, 55, warned her female costars to “hold on” to their “husbands” before taking the stage. She strutted her stuff to oohs and ahhs from her castmates.

The Georgia native flaunted her new slimmer frame in a fitted red halter top jumpsuit which she paired with a gray shawl. She accessorized with gold necklaces and matching hoop earrings with her blonde hair styled into a trendy high ponytail. She completed her look with a pair of sexy high-heeled sandals.

“You want some?” she teased, doing her best catwalk stride to the camera toward her long-distance husband, Michael Ilesanmi, who joined the tell-all via video call from his native Nigeria. “I can’t wait to feel it,” he gushed to his wife.

She then walked over to host Shaun Robinson, who complimented the “hot mama” on her newly enhanced breasts. “They’re back! You were concerned that they were gonna be too small,” she gushed. “Oh my God, does anybody notice anything?” Angela asked, perking up her chest.

As In Touch previously reported, Angela underwent five surgeries in the same day in August 2020 — including a gastric sleeve procedure, liposuction and a breast reduction. She documented her surgery recovery process on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6, where she expressed concern that her breasts were too small after the reduction procedure. At the tell-all, Angela confirmed she went back for another plastic surgery procedure for a breast enhancement.

“I was itsy bitsy titty Angie, and I said, ‘Put the motherf–kers back,'” she joked. She later revealed that she had undergone the breast enhancement procedure about a week before filming the tell-all, so it was the first time Michael was seeing the results in full.

“I really can’t wait to see her,” he gushed. “She looks so sweet and sexy. I just want her to be healed and healthy. I love it now.”

TLC

“Did he just say that? Michael,” Angela responded. “I had no support from him at all because when I woke up, I’m like, ‘Where’s my tits?’ You look down and there’s nothing there,” Angela said, explaining her initial reaction to the breast reduction, which Michael did not approve of initially. “And he started complaining and making fun of me, [saying] my tits are too small.”

She continued, “So I said, ‘Well, then I’ll go get some put in, smart ass.’ And he agreed to that, you know?”