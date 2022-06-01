Nothing but a Number? ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couples Who Share the Biggest Age Gaps

Nothing but a number? 90 Day Fiancé is known for its controversial relationships, and TLC viewers have seen some questionable age gaps between couples over the years.

While duos like season 5 alums David and Annie Toborowsky, who share a 24-year age difference, have found success and their made relationship last, not everyone is so lucky.

Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Mediano had one of the largest age gaps to ever be featured on the show, 39 years. Making their debut on season 3 of the TLC flagship series, at the time of filming, Mark was 58 years old while Nikki was still a teenager at 19 years old.

TLC

Despite major tension and a prenup that was described as a “terrible agreement” by an attorney, the couple made it down the aisle in 2015 to successfully complete the K-1 visa process. The pair remained quiet until the news of their divorce surfaced in March 2022, with Mark claiming Nikki committed adultery.

Laura Jallali was 51 years old while Aladin Jallali was 29 years old when the pair made their debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After initially connecting on Facebook, Laura traveled to Qatar after a year and a half of long-distance dating to meet her online boyfriend, despite their 22-year age gap.

Courtesy of Laura Jallali/Instagram

Apart from the major difference in age, the pair had cultural differences to work through along with the disapproval of Laura’s adult son, Liam. Their relationship would fail only six weeks after tying the knot in a lavish, three-day traditional Tunisian wedding.

More recently, Ben Rathbun, 52, and Peruvian native Mahogany Roca, 24, tested their connection on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Meeting online, the pair dated for three months before Ben traveled to South America to meet her for the first time.

While most viewers believed Mahogany was a catfish, she was lying about one thing — her age. Mahogany turned out to be 22 years old, younger than Ben’s daughter. Despite multiple bumps in the road, the pair seem to be going strong and have since started a YouTube channel.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the 90 Day Fiancé couples with the biggest age gaps.