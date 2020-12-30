No fraud zone! 90 Day Fiancé star Rebecca Parrott responded to rumors claiming she and fiancé Zied Hakimi “staged” or “faked” a scene portraying drama in their K-1 visa approval process.

“Everyone saying the embassy taking Zied‘s passport and us not knowing if it was approved was staged or fake … it 100% was not,” Rebecca, 49, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 29. “They interviewed him for only a few minutes, then took his passport and told him to come back in seven days, without saying approved or denied. The scene was real. We were very confused as we both expected an answer immediately.”

Courtesy of Rebecca Parrott/Instagram

The Georgia native continued to share behind-the-scenes details about the week she and Zied, 27, spent anxiously waiting to find out if his visa would be approved — which would allow the Tunisia native to legally enter the United States under the condition he and Rebecca wed within 90 days of his arrival.

“Zied is the only one who remembered we could check the status of his case online, so I just constantly checked until it suddenly said approved,” Rebecca added. “And I was so excited that I got to tell him! I just wanted to speak up after seeing several comments online thanks! [red heart emoji].” She drove her point home by adding a clip of Sean Paul and Dua Lipa‘s song, titled “No Lie” as well as the hashtag, “#NotStaged.”

The couple returned to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise on season 8 of TLC’s flagship series to continue sharing their love story. They made their debut on season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where they documented their first in-person meeting during Rebecca’s trip to Tunisia after the couple dated online for several months.

Even though they struggled with cultural differences, Zied proposed to Rebecca, which would make them eligible to apply for the K-1. They confirmed Zied’s visa was approved when they returned for the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? in March, so most fans knew it would eventually be approved despite the suspenseful scenes.

The couple will continue to document their 90-day journey down the aisle on season 8. For impatient or curious fans wondering if the couple end up getting married or not, you can check out our spoilers here.