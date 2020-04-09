Amicable exes. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Sean Hiler is showing support to his ex Abby St. Germain (a.k.a. Armi Dubell) in an exclusive statement to In Touch on April 8, following news she married her British beau, Louis Dubell.

“I wish Abby and Lou all the best and a long, prosperous life together,” he tells In Touch. The TV personality’s thoughtful response comes after it was revealed the 23-year-old tied the knot with Louis in the United Kingdom on March 12.

The TLC alum didn’t want to share further information about his personal life, other than he is “planning to move to the Dominican Republic this summer and open a business there.” According to his Instagram bio, Sean is “taken.”

Abby and Sean first made their debut on the popular spinoff, having met on a dating site. They had a 27-year age difference, but still developed strong feelings for each other and got engaged. However, they parted ways after the season one reunion.

She has since fallen head over heels for Louis after meeting face to face in the Dominican Republic in 2018. Louis asked for her hand in marriage in March 2019 and they made it official by exchanging their vows one year after his proposal.

Courtesy of Armi Dubell/Instagram

“His love is truly unconditional,” the Haiti native shared about her groom. “He makes me feel loved every single day. He talks about his feeling. He laughs with me, not at me. He defends me. He makes me feel safe in every way. I love him so very much and I’ll show him every single day. I’m excited for this lifetime journey. You really are the best husband anyone could ask for.”

The former reality star even gushed about the bond she shares with his loved ones. “I’m also very blessed to have your family as my in laws,” Abby continued her Instagram post after the nuptials. “I’m honored to be your wife and carry your last name.”

The following week, Louis wrote a sweet message to celebrate her turning 23. “Glad you enjoyed your day,” he captioned their PDA photo showing them sipping on piña coladas in Chester, England. “I love you.”