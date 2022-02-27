Instagram vs. reality! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans were shocked to see Mahogany Roca make her season 5 debut on the February 20 episode, since all signs of her story line with long-distance love Ben Rathbun seemingly pointed to her being a catfish.

“Oh my gosh,” Mahogany, 24, said as she walked toward Ben, 52, after he had been waiting for her at a restaurant in her hometown of San Bartolo, Peru, for over an hour. “Mahogany? You are real?” Ben gushed as she walked toward him with open arms as the couple enjoyed their first embrace on-camera.

“I can’t believe that, oh my gosh!” she whispered. “I can’t believe it, either,” Ben said as they hugged again.

The big reveal happened after fans were convinced that the brunette beauty was not really who she portrayed herself to be online after several red flags. Earlier on season 5, Ben had admitted to his friends and family that he had only spoken to Mahogany twice over the phone in the three months that they had been dating online. They had never spoken via video call because Ben said Mahogany was “very shy” and “just doesn’t like video chatting.”

She added fuel to the speculation when she stood him up and did not greet him at the airport after he landed in her native country. Ben wasn’t ready to give up, so he arranged their dinner date the following day. Mahogany explained why she was hesitant to meet Ben in her confessional.

“I did not feel prepared to come and I almost didn’t do it,” she said. “I felt very nervous because my parents think he has other intentions with me. But since Benjamin decided to come to my town, I decided I wanted to see him and get to know who he really is.”

Shortly after her grand entrance, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the real Mahogany. “Mahogany girl which level of Facetune have you been using?!? Cause….🧐🤔😳#90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Wait, Mahogany is real!!!!!! But man, the editing of her pics 😮🤭😵 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebefore90days.”

However, Ben didn’t seem to mind that Mahogany doesn’t look the same as she does in her photos. “When she walked down that little hallway, I was blown away,” he said in his confessional. “And since she never video-chatted me, I am so relieved that Mahogany is a woman and beautiful. Seeing her, it all comes back to me, all of the texts, all the spiritual connections. It was just such an unbelievably magical moment. It was worth the wait in the end.”

Keep scrolling below to see Mahogany’s Instagram vs. real life photos!