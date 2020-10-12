90 Day Fiance’s Jenny Worries About Having to Leave India After Sumit’s Mom Says She Will ‘Never Accept’ Romance

Will he ever get their blessing? Sumit sat down with his mother, Sahna, and his father, Anil, for a heart-to-heart about his relationship with Jenny Slatten on the new Sunday, October 11, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

A lot was riding on the conversation going well because Jenny, 61, was back in India living with Sumit, 32, but could only stay if they got married.

“She is not with us,” Sumit’s mother declared during the meetup. “If she was younger, I’d have happily accepted her into my home. Forget her,” Sahna added, before Anil chimed in with his own concerns. “The age of Jenny is, I think, more than double of your age,” he said. “Within the Indian society, these things are not acceptable.”

Sahna was upset Sumit was still trying to get their approval and admitted in her confessional that she had been losing sleep because her son had never been “so distant” with them. Even though Sumit pleaded with his parents to accept Jenny, Sahna said she would “never” change her mind about their romance.

Sahna also pointed out people would look down on their relationship and poke fun at Sumit for being with someone “older than his mother.” She fought back tears while expressing that he may have to care for Jenny down the line instead of looking after his parents, adding, “Your papa has done so much for you.”

Afterward, Anil mentioned they had to spend $20,000 to settle his divorce so he could move on with his life. Although Sumit said he would pay them back for fronting the money, his father claimed his new relationship with Jenny is “downright odd” and said it was wearing on both him and Sahna.

“I got married thinking of your happiness!” Sumit fired back. “I listened to you and went through with an arranged marriage. You thought it’d be a good idea, but it wasn’t.” The TV personality then brought up the horrible suffering he endured.

“I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide,” Sumit said, telling them he found “true love” with Jenny and didn’t want to be forced to choose between them. “We’ll try our best to [think about it],” Anil replied after revealing he did feel it was his “mistake” to push Sumit into his last marriage.

Later on, Jenny and Sumit met up to discuss how the conversation with his parents went and he admitted it got very “emotional” with no resolution quite yet.

Will they make it down the aisle? Time will tell.