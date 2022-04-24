Not Holding Back! ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Made Rude Comments About Their Partner’s Looks

Online relationships never tell the full story and some 90 Day Fiancé alums had to learn the hard way. Traveling across the world to meet someone for the first time in person doesn’t always go as they would expect.

TLC fans have been introduced to a lot of couples over the years, but few have been as memorable as Florida native Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni). Making their debut on season 4 of the flagship series in 2016, Nicole traveled to Morocco to meet her online boyfriend for the first time. On the series, Azan took her to the gym to encourage her to work out after making comments about her size.

“Physically I’m attracted to Nicole… but just like 55 percent,” he told producers alongside Nicole in a confessional. “Because I always want my wife to go to the gym with me and be healthy.”

Season 9 newcomers Kobe and Emily may have met in person first, but after two years apart due to the global pandemic, Kobe had some choice words for his American partner when he finally reunited with her at the airport in her home state of Kansas.

“She’s changed, she’s gained weight,” Kobe candidly said next to her at the airport. “I just want her. It’s not about how she looks.”

Defending himself in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the Cameroon native explained it was a “cultural difference kind of thing.”

“And besides, even before I came over she kept bugging me like, ‘You know I’ve gained weight,’ and stuff like that. I understand if you gain weight it’s because of the baby and the weight thing can always be worked upon,” the former underwear model explained. “You can always do something about your weight if you want the weight to go away. So, that is not something that would disturb me. If you love somebody, it’s not just about the size, you know? Size, weight should be the least of the things.”

He added, “So when I made that comment that she’s gained weight, I mean, I love her for who she is and we can always do something about her weight gain. It’s not like I’m mad or angry and besides, if I was back home, if someone says, ‘You’ve gained weight,’ it’s like … you’re living a healthy life.”

However, some 90 Day Fiancé alums have been plain rude in the past. Fans will remember back in season 4 of Before the 90 Days when Ed “Big Ed” Brown purchased toothpaste and mouthwash for his online girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega. While he prefaced it by being worried about her health, he also went on to buy her razors.

“Last night I noticed that your legs were kinda like mine. They were hairy,” he laughed off. “I’ll make you a deal, if you shave your legs, I’ll shave my beard.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the rudest comments 90 Day Fiancé stars have made about their partners.