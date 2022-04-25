On season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, Yvette and Mohammed have a lot to overcome. There’s a 24-year age gap between the American acupuncturist and the younger workout fanatic from Egypt, as well as religious and cultural differences. So, are Yve and Mohammed still together? Keep scrolling to find out.

On his Instagram page, Mohammed, 25, doesn’t have any photos of Yve, 49, and she’s only seen in a brief video promo for the show that he posted on March 31. In the video’s caption, he didn’t even identify Yve as the woman with him, despite having her in his arms.

“I’m going to be part of @90dayfiance season 9! I’m happy to share my journey with all of you!! I’m ready for Sunday, April 17th!! See you on @tlc,” he wrote.

Mohammed’s most recent photo on April 21 showed him next to a camel along the Red Sea with the cryptic caption, “My best friend is wherever I go.” As for Yve, she’s set her Instagram page to private so that fans can’t follow what’s going on in her life unless she allows it.

Yve is a single mom from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The yogi and acupuncturist fell for Mohammed after he slid into her DMs. She was wowed by his sexy shirtless Instagram photos showing the hunk’s ripped six-pack abs. In promos for the new season, he’s described as “wanting a woman like his mother.”

Mohammed was not exaggerating either. In one confessional promo that dropped on April 11, he explained, “My perfect woman is a woman who will love me like my mother.” The next scene showed the couple in Yve’s kitchen with her showing him a carton of eggs, a pan and spatula, expecting Mohammed to prepare himself breakfast while he stood there looking confused.

“Yve made me frustrated because I expect her to cook for me because my mom always cooks for me. I expect Yve to do the same,” he revealed to producers. In another scene, the pair argued over her showing too much skin.

While out driving with Yve behind the wheel, she snapped at Mohammed, who was riding shotgun. “You told me, ‘You’re wearing a bikini. You’re naked!’ I was not naked! I don’t want to be judged.” She was then seen telling producers in a confessional, “I don’t want to be judged. I’m a grown-ass woman.” The scene cut back to Mohammed telling Yve, “You’re going to be my wife. Are you going to choose a bikini over me?” Only time will tell!