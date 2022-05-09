90 Day Fiancé stars David and Annie Toborowsky purchased a stunning home in Fountain Hills, Arizona, according to a deed exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The warranty deed listed solely under the name of the Thailand native shows a purchase price of $550,000. Coming in at an astonishing 2,219 square feet, the four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom townhome features 20-foot high ceilings, a two-car garage and a community pool.

The open floor plan highlights a kitchen finished with black, granite countertops and an island. The 2-story home also boasts a roomy, red-painted, living room complete with a fireplace. As for David and Annie’s future bedroom, it hosts a big closet finished with a swanky jacuzzi bathtub.

The Pillow Talk stars stumbled upon their new city during the pandemic when Annie, 25, bought a sewing machine and took it upon herself to make hundreds of masks for those working on the frontline.

“A local pharmacist had sent me a message through Instagram and said, ‘Could you bring a couple masks out here?’ So, I drove out from Old Town to Fountain Hills and fell in love,” David, 53, recounted to The Fountain Hill Times in an interview published on May, 6.

The couple previously lived in an apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona. It seems their new abode will have more than enough space if they do expand their family, as they were looking to become guardians of Annie’s 14-year-old brother, Jordan, and her 16-year-old cousin, Amber, from Thailand. David and Annie documented their journey to Annie’s native country to help Amber and Jordan through the student visa process on their spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which premiered in January 2022. Unfortunately, during the finale that aired in February 2022, they learned that the teenager’s student visas were denied, but the pair vowed not to give up and keep trying for the next school year.

Photo Courtesy of Annie Toborowsky/Instagram

As for whether the couple would like to have biological children of their own, Annie said in her confessional on the spinoff, “I thought, I want to have a baby, but right now, I’m not sure.”

David added, “I cannot have any more children, on my own, unless I have a vasectomy reversal.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alums have come a long way since their days on season 5 of the franchise. Despite a 24-year age gap, the couple got engaged only 10 days after meeting each other through a mutual friend in Thailand.

However, it wasn’t an easy road to marital bliss, after paying a dowry to Annie’s parents that David said totaled between $23,000 to $25,000, the pair experienced major job and financial struggles upon their arrival to the U.S.

Initially living in David’s friend’s storage apartment, Annie confessed during that time she was “miserable” and “wanted to give up”.

Since then, the TLC duo have built several income streams to facilitate their life in the United States. While David was previously taught English as a career, the pair joined forces on a passion project, Cooking With DNA, that offers both in-person and virtual cooking lessons.

Annie also imports dresses from Thailand from regional shops that she “personally inspects” via her website Boom Bangkok by Annie. “We source the best quality while helping small businesses. Our designs change often as what we can source from local tailors. We are always searching for that perfect dress with you in mind.”