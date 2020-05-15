On her grind! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rebecca Parrott revealed her new career path after a fan asked if she’s still making ends meet as a private investigator via Instagram on May 14.

The TLC alum confirmed she obtained her culinary degree and currently serves as a “restaurant manager,” noting she’s been working in the food industry “for years.”

Back in December, the TV personality revealed how she got into the P.I. business in the first place after viewers kept inquiring about it. “A few years ago, I was in my apartment. I was kind of feeling like I needed a change,” Rebecca said, admitting she initially wanted to be a motorcycle mechanic. The reality star ended up getting a position in that field and kept it for two years. “It’s in my nature to do things I want to do,” Rebecca added, mentioning she’s not afraid of trying something “new” if it makes her happy.

It eventually became clear to Rebecca that she wanted to be a private investigator, so she started looking up the requirements online. Rebecca was worried about getting a sponsored license in Georgia, but made it happen over time.

She had to take a 70-hour course and prove herself while collaborating with a licensed agent until she got more established. Rebecca has since pivoted to the restaurant industry, which clearly keeps her busy.

“A day off from work and nothing to do! I know so many people are stuck inside and tired of it, but I have been working twice as hard. So to stay inside and do nothing is a luxury for me,” she revealed in a recent post on Instagram. To no surprise, the job seems to be taking her culinary skills to the next level. “Lobster, crab, clams and then I made homemade Tiramisu for dessert,” she captioned another photo of her delicious dinner.

The star is also likely earning some extra money with her 90 Day Fiancé appearances, but it’s unknown how much. So, is she still going strong with Zied Hakimi?

Not only are they still in love — the duo got married in Georgia on April 19, a representative from the Probate Court in Cherokee County told In Touch, which meant Zied’s visa was approved and he’s now residing in the United States.

Living the dream!