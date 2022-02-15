Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and Kimberly Menzies have been one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of the TLC spinoff. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.

Are Usman and Kimberly Still Going Strong?

Kimberly and Usman noticeably did not post any tributes specifically to each other on Valentine’s Day 2022. Nonetheless, the California resident did share a heart-filled animation of them, which had the message, “You have potential.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day!!! Love is Love,” she captioned her post on February 14.

In January, she shared rare photos and videos of the pair out and about in Stone Town, Zanzibar. That same month, SojaBoy also posted a snippet of her promoting Cameos, telling his followers to “[please] book her and get positive vibes.”

TLC (2)

Were Usman and Kimberly Ever in a Committed Relationship?

SojaBoy and Kimberly have both been outspoken about their feelings for each other, and unfortunately, that didn’t end up translating when the pair spent a night together in Tanzania on the show.

The “Zara” rapper explained to his new love that Nigerian culture wouldn’t permit him being sexual with a partner before an engagement, which is why he was moving more slowly with Kimberly than he did with ex-wife Lisa Robinson (née Hamme).

“It was a great first step that Usman stayed the night, but now, I want the other parts of it,” Kim admitted in her confessional on the January 30 episode. “I want the kissing. I want the sex. I want the intimacy.”

“I’m really trying to be respectful of Usman’s culture, but we only have this time together before he goes back to Nigeria and I go back to the States,” she noted.

Courtesy of Kimberly Dawn/Instagram

Does Usman Love Kimberly?

SojaBoy professed his love for Kimberly before the new season aired on TV, telling Entertainment Tonight in December 2021 that he adored her with “all my bones [and] my heart.”

The Bares All alum said that Kimberly initially had been a big fan of his and reached out to him personally via direct messages before they decided to meet face to face. He also discussed dating older women, telling the publication that his type is more correlated to “someone who is going to give me peace.”

“Right now, I am in love,” he continued. “I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I’m not shy. I’m not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real.”

Fans will just have to wait and see if they stick together!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.