One fan-favorite couple will be returning to 90 Day Fiancé as TLC introduces fans to six new long-distance lovers for the show’s upcoming ninth season.

Cameras have followed around each of the couples as they apply for a K-1 visa, which allows the partner of a U.S. citizen to enter the United States but only if they wed within a 90-day time frame. Of course, this puts pressure on them to make it official and get all the documents completed so they can say “I do.”

Luckily, viewers can expect a comeback from Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, who first appeared on season 2 of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. This time, they have left his native country of Ethiopia following their son Aviel’s hernia surgery in America and are now preparing to live together in New Jersey.

Drama between his family and future wife will cause the couple to have to evaluate their status in new episodes further. “We treat you like a sister,” one of his siblings told Ariela in the sneak peek clip shared by Entertainment Weekly, a claim she fully denied amid their estrangement.

“I’m not going to marry you guys. I’m marrying Biniyam,” Ariela fired back before a glass of red wine was thrown into her face.

Thanks to the wild moments, unexpected connections and (in some cases) sweet love stories, the series has become a huge hit and led to several spinoffs.

“I’ve been on 90 Day Fiancé since the very first season going way back, Alon Orstein, who is TLC’s senior vice president of production, shared in an interview with E! News. “I don’t think any of us anticipated where we would be today. I think that we all had a lot of excitement around the project, going back to when it was first pitched to my boss Howard Lee. We were all super psyched about it. We thought it was incredibly fresh. We knew it was going to be successful, but I don’t think we imagined the universe it is today.”

