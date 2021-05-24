Blast from the past. Luis Mendez made a surprise return to confront ex-wife Molly Hopkins and her new boyfriend, Kelly Brown, on the explosive second part of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all.

The season 5 franchise star dropped jaws when he showed up for the highly anticipated special following their 2018 divorce. “[Supposedly], I was the demon in the relationship, but she’s full of [lies],” Luis said in a separate room before making his entrance on stage, where the rest of the cast was filming.

discovery+

“Oh s–t,” Molly, 45, said in utter shock before her former flame showed up. Kelly agreed, adding, “Oh f–k,” while seated next to Molly on the couch.

When they got to talking about their past, Molly called out Luis for moving on so quickly. She then asked if he was still married to his new wife, to which he replied, “That’s not your business.“

The Dominican Republic native remarried in October 2018, five months after his divorce from Molly was finalized. “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness,” he exclusively told In Touch at the time.

During the tell-all, Luis said he never cheated on Molly, and he also shut down speculation he used her for a green card. However, he kept mum about his immigration status.

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram; Courtesy of Luis Emmanuel Mendez/Instagram

Emotions were running high as several of the cast members had to come face-to-face with their exes. Molly, who was married to Luis from July 2017 to January 2018, previously spoke out about diving back into the dating scene after their split while appearing on the limited series and spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, in April 2020. At the time, she discussed dating someone from a different state and said they were both putting in effort to make it work.

Molly and Kelly are still going strong, but they do have an issue agreeing about their family plans after he expressed wanting kids in the future. Although Kelly was very hopeful about someday having children of their own, Molly told him she was unable to conceive and not in the same mindset about expanding their brood.

Despite the drama with Luis on the tell-all, Molly was grateful to have her boyfriend’s support. Kelly is a cop from Brooklyn, New York, and they first connected with each other online.