Are Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still together? The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple seemed to get off on the wrong foot amid speculation that Mahogany wasn’t real and that she was catfishing Ben. After proving she isn’t fake, they seemed to hit bump after bump in the road to making their long-distance relationship work. Keep scrolling below for an update to find out if they are still dating today after cameras stopped rolling.

Ben and Mahogany made their debut on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. Ben is a 52-year-old divorced father of four from Fraser, Michigan, who works the executive director of the Michigan Lupus Foundation. He met Mahogany, a 24-year-old from South America, on social media. The couple had been dating long-distance for three months when they joined the show, and Ben was ready to meet her in person for the first time. But the red flags in their romance were spotted almost immediately when Ben’s friends and family speculated that Mahogany was not really who she said she is and that she may be a catfish.

She added fuel to the speculation when she stood Ben up at the airport when he landed in her native country of Peru. He wasn’t ready to give up on their love, so he arranged to travel to her town of San Bartolo, where he invited her to join him for a dinner date. It looked as though he would be stood up for a second time after waiting for more than an hour at the restaurant, but Mahogany surprised both Ben and viewers when she finally showed up.

The couple didn’t exactly hit it off, as their dinner conversation seemed awkward. Ben also expressed concern that Mahogany did not feel the same way he felt. “I definitely still see her as my future wife but we are definitely on two different levels right now,” Ben said in his confessional on the February 20 episode. “I still have my heart out there, I love her, I want to express that to her but she is not reciprocating. And she’s just not the same way that she was online, she’s not saying ‘I love you’ back and that is very concerning.”

More concerns were raised when Mahogany invited Ben to her apartment, where she arranged for a meeting between Ben and her parents. Ben said that when he was talking to Mahogany online, she had previously told him she lived with her parents and was confused when she showed him around her apartment, where she lived alone. Ben also questioned if the rental was really Mahogany’s apartment, as he said she didn’t seem to know her way around the space and that she didn’t have any personal photos displayed.

During a conversation with Mahogany’s parents, Ben also learned that Mahogany is 22 years old even though she told him she was 24.

However, it seems Ben and Mahogany were able to work past the discrepancies. On February 23, a reddit user posted a photo of the couple that was snapped after they were spotted walking together at a mall in Lima, the capital city of Peru. The user added, “They seemed to be a couple.”