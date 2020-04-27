Just married! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi tied the knot in Lumpkin County, Georgia, on April 19, a representative from the Probate Court in Cherokee County confirmed to In Touch. The duo obtained their marriage license on April 14, and are reveling in this exciting new chapter as husband and wife.

This big development means Zied’s visa was approved and he’s now living in the United States, likely with his blushing bride and her daughter who reside in north Georgia.

On the March 29 episode of the 90 Day spinoff What Now?, his visa approval was revealed, which allowed him to relocate from Tunisia to America, as long as he got married to Rebecca within 90 days. During one scene, it showed Rebecca going househunting so they could live together as a family by the time he arrived in the U.S.

Back in March, the TV personality slammed split rumors while sharing an update about her relationship with Zied via Instagram. Rebecca explained that she hadn’t “been very active” on social media because of how busy her schedule was.

The season 3 star confirmed they were still “happily in love,” admitting she has been “focusing on [her] work and in the middle of moving.”

“Yes, Zied and I are still together. Keep in mind that due to our non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with TLC, I can’t answer questions about his visa,” she added, assuring fans they are still going strong. “I wish I could. We so appreciate everyone’s support and love!”

Courtesy of Rebecca Parrot/Instagram

On April 23, the reality star gave her followers a glimpse into her chic new abode for the first time. “I wanted to share pics of my new apartment,” Rebecca captioned the snaps, giving a mini-tour of the property. “I absolutely love this place. So much natural light and the exposed brick is so nice.”

This marks Rebecca’s fourth marriage. She was previously married to a man from Morocco, but the star finalized her last divorce on July 9, 2019, according to divorce documents previously obtained by In Touch.

We’re glad to see Rebecca and Zied are getting their happily ever after!

Reporting by Diana Cooper