New man, who dis? 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins made her big return to the franchise on discovery+’s spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life, and she introduced her new man, Kelly.

Molly, 45, revealed she met Kelly, 41, on Instagram as he was one of the many men who have slid into her Direct Messages after she appeared on previous seasons of the hit TLC reality TV series. While she was getting tons of messages from men online, Molly says there was something “different” about Kelly, which is what prompted her to respond to his DM.

Kelly is from Brooklyn, New York, and works as a cop. After talking online, Molly decided to visit him in NYC and they spent about three days together. They hit it off, and Molly invited Kelly to visit her at her home in Woodstock, Georgia, where she lives with her youngest daughter, Kensley, and two female roommates.

While Molly seems smitten with Kelly, she was still keen on learning more about him and his past as she found it suspicious that he doesn’t have children and has never been married.

Molly was introduced to fans on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, where she documented her love story with ex-husband Luis Mendez. The former couple met while Molly was on a girl’s trip to his native country of the Dominican Republic. They quickly fell in love and Luis proposed to Molly. She filed for the K-1 visa, which would allow him to legally enter the United States as the fiancé of an American citizen.

Their relationship took a turn almost as soon as Luis, 30, touched down in the states. The couple clashed over cultural differences and the way Luis treated Kensley, 10, and Molly’s eldest daughter, Olivia. After a blowout fight, Molly kicked Luis out of her house and he went to stay with his brother in New Jersey. He returned after several weeks, but the couple split for good after another big fight. They documented their nasty split on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Molly filed for divorce from Luis in January 2018 after only six months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized that May. Just four months later, Luis exclusively confirmed to In Touch that he remarried another woman. The couple appears to still be together and are living in New Jersey.

During an appearance on discovery+’s 90 Day Bares All, Molly speculated on how Luis was able to move on so quickly after their divorce. “She was in Jersey, where his brother was. So, it was either a family friend or he did know her before he came here and he used my money to get here,” Molly said. ” So, that’s kind of where I’m at, and it’s dead wrong.”

