Baby fever? Jeniffer Tarazona and boyfriend Jesse Meester talked about the future they plan on building together in a new teaser clip for 90 Day: The Single Life.

Following a romantic reunion in her native country of Colombia, the couple got flirty while riding together in the backseat of a taxi on his way to an airport in a sneak peek published by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, January 19.

Courtesy of Jesse Meester/Instagram; Courtesy of Jeniffer Tarazona/Instagram

At one point in their conversation, Jeniffer revealed she had a stomach ache and quipped it was their “future baby.” Jesse looked pleased, telling her he “loves it.”

“Do you think Jesse wants children or what do you think his hopes are?” a producer asked her in the next scene, showing Jeniffer laughing while telling cameras, “He’s very into getting me pregnant. But first things first. We go step-by-step.”

Before he returned home on his flight, Jeniffer surprised him with a parting gift that would leave a lasting impression — a pair of her panties.

“We’ve been spending 24/7 for the past two weeks,” he added in their confessional. “I don’t want to be without you. And if I miss you, I just pull out your panties.”

Jeniffer and Jesse’s romance continues to heat up following their respective splits from franchise members and exes Tim Malcolm and Darcey Silva.

“I wasn’t surprised, that’s Jesse’s style,” Darcey previously told the outlet about the coupling. “And of course, it had to be a past cast member as well from, you know, Before the 90 Days as well. I loved him, you know, I respect Jeniffer.”

Tim, for his part, predicted the couple’s chemistry would eventually come to a halt during his appearance on the Bares All reunion in October 2021.

Courtesy Jeniffer Tarazona/Instagram

“They seem like the perfect match for each other,” he said. “They’re both self-centered, kind of egotistical, narcissistic. They’ll be a great match until it fizzles out. I would put my bottom dollar that you won’t ever see them together long-term, and he better have a big wallet to keep her happy.”

Jeniffer and Jesse first fueled romance rumors when the Bucaramanga resident posted a PDA-filled snap featuring a mystery blond man back in June 2021, later confirming they were both happily “taken” via social media.

“2021 has been a rollercoaster, like for many here,” Jesse wrote in a life update before the new year. “I want you to know I love every single one of you. I’m grateful to have @jeniffer_tarazona by my side and will never take that for granted. Spending time and traveling the world together is the greatest gift.”

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Discovery+ on Fridays.