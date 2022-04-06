Moving on! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Aladin Jallali has found love again following his disastrous split from Laura Jallali. While his relationship with the Canadian was short-lived, the TLC star is happy and married to his new wife — Maria Talebi. Keep reading to find out more about Maria and the couple’s marriage.

The Tunisian made his reality TV debut with Laura on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Initially connecting over Facebook, after eight months of online dating, Laura flew to Qatar to meet Aladin face-to-face for the first time. Sharing more than a 20-year age gap, the pair not only had cultural differences to work through but also the major disapproval of Laura’s adult son, Liam. While the pair ultimately made it down the aisle and celebrated with a three-day traditional Tunisian wedding on the series, it didn’t last long. Aladin confirmed his split from Laura exclusively to In Touch in October 2019.

Since leaving the franchise, Aladin has stayed relatively drama-free, even debuting a new woman in his life. The former personal trainer took to Instagram to seemingly announce that he married his longtime girlfriend, Maria. Sharing a series of photos that included rings on their left fingers, Aladin kept his love interest’s face hidden with strategically placed stickers.

Courtesy of Aladin Jallali/Instagram

“Words can not explain how I feel when I am with you,” Aladin shared via Instagram on September 12, 2021. “You are the love of my life.” Revealing more hints in the hashtags he chose, he added, “#husbandandwife #lovers #vacations.”

While Aladin’s new wife has kept her Instagram private, the pair share matching Instagram bios with each other’s handles alongside ring and heart emojis.

As for Laura, she recently revealed on the Monday, April 4 episode of 90 Day Diaries that she’s currently living in London, Ontario, with her son. Explaining that she “virtually lost everything” after her divorce from Aladin, she added that her relationship with her son was also deeply affected.

Aware of Aladin’s new bride, the 54-year-old hopes to get back on the dating scene, this time with a man that’s “Liam approved.”

“It’s been three years since I’ve been in the presence of a man romantically, like it’s been a long time,” she explained in a confessional. “I really want to get back out there, meet men, have a great time with my friends, and start to get myself back in shape again.”