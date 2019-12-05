It can be hard to keep track of all the Duggars — after all, there are so many of them! Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar famously have 19 kids, and many of their adult children have gotten married and had kids of their own in recent years. Clearly, this family is going to just keep counting on … get it?

Although fans are easily able to keep up with some of the older Duggar children thanks to social media, there are still many of the “little kids” who followers of the Counting On family don’t get to see as many updates about unless the show is airing. Curious to know what’s going on with all of them? Scroll through the gallery to see what all the kids — plus mom and dad — look like today and what they’re up to now.