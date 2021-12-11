What happened to Jana Duggar? While a lot is still unknown about the incident in Tontitown, Arkansas, that led to her being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, the citation report obtained by In Touch provides some insight into what may have happened.

The alleged incident in question happened on September 9 and the charge against her, which was a third degree misdemeanor, was filed the following day. Following the charge, Jana’s bail was set at $430.

A couple of weeks later, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting fame, 31, formally entered a not guilty plea on September 23.

And since the alleged incident, which was first reported by Without a Crystal Ball, involves a minor, details about what apparently transpired will be scarce and kept private. However, listed on the citation report is Jason Hart, who is labeled as a witness to the event.

Fans curious as to what happened might be able to learn more about what brought about the charge when the bench trial begins. After being rescheduled, her hearing was set for January 10, 2022. An attorney for Jana, who submitted the not guilty on her behalf, did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Jana currently resides with her parents at their family compound in Tontitown, which is where most of their now-canceled show Counting On, which has been since scrubbed from TLC’s website, was filmed.

The news about Jana came to light hours after her brother Josh Duggar was taken into police custody in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after he was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography in the wake of his April 2021 arrest.

The disgraced TV personality and father of seven, who currently is in solitary confinement for “safety reasons,” now faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count. His sentencing hearing will occur at a later date.

Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, broke their silence soon after Josh’s conviction in a statement shared to their blog.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material],” the pair wrote, before adding how they wanted to move forward in the future.

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”