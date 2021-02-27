Here comes the bride! Counting On couple Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey officially joined the growing list of married Duggar kids.

The lovebirds tied the knot in front of friends and family on Friday, February 26. Claire wowed in a beautiful white gown and her groom looked dashing in a suit and tie in the new photo he shared via Instagram.

Courtesy of The Duggar Family/Instagram

Justin, 18, and Claire, 19, exchanged their vows after he set the record straight about their wedding registry on February 2. “Quick update on a rumor going around. The current wedding registry that has a few articles written on it is FALSE,” the 19 Kids & Counting alum captioned a shot with his then-bride-to-be. “We are so sorry, and do not want to see anyone’s money dishonestly used. Link to our real registry coming soon in bios. Not posting to receive gifts, but just wanting to clarify!”

The TLC star later updated his Instagram bio to include a link to an Amazon wedding registry, asking for kitchen and bath items, small appliances for their home and more.

After courting for only two months, the pair announced their engagement in November 2020. “There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” Justin and Claire told Us Weekly at the time. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

Justin popped the question to Claire while celebrating his 18th birthday with her in Texas. He even gushed about the moment he knew Claire was “The One” in a sweet scene on Counting On.

TLC

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” Justin said, revealing the rest was history. “Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

Following his proposal, the couple shared several PDA photos and enjoyed a snowboarding trip together. Claire also showed Justin support after he got his wisdom teeth removed.

Now, they can begin the rest of their lives together!