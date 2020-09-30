What Exactly Do the Duggars Do All Day? Here’s How the Family Earns Their Incomes

The Duggars might be one of the most popular reality TV families right now, but similar to the Kardashians, many fans are confused as to what they do for a living. Do they have day jobs, or do they just rely on those lucrative checks from TLC? The truth is strangely murky.

Although Jim Bob Duggar has a successful commercial real estate business — that’s in its fifth generation — the rest of the family either works with him or does sporadic jobs like handiwork, house flipping and missionary work.

As for the Duggar women, the ones with children are all stay-at-home moms. Things get a little hazy when it comes to those without kids. Because of the family’s strict religion, women are encouraged to seek traditional roles as housewives and mothers and aren’t encouraged to seek careers. Jana Duggar, who is single with no kids, seems to have a wide array of hobbies that her family is trying to pass off as a “career.”

However, fans have been the most critical about the Duggar-in-laws and their lack of consistent work. Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, was slammed by fans for “mooching” off the rich TV family and not having a job of his own. Derick, who used to do missionary work in Central America, relied on fans to donate money and fund his trips abroad, which critics weren’t happy about.

“Lol OK, Derick, what’s your job title for sitting at home bullying Jazz Jennings on Twitter and begging for money?” a Twitter user wrote. “Why ask for donations for the past two and a half years? Men with families don’t beg.”

Oh, and he was also fired from Counting On because of his transphobic comments, though he claims he was just a “volunteer.” Check out the gallery below to see what the Duggars do for a paycheck.