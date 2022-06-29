All Grown Up! See ‘Counting On’ Alum Jennifer Duggar’s Rare Photos as She Remains Out of the Spotlight

All grown up! While many of the Duggars have created large followings on social media, the younger siblings have been known to keep a low profile. One of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids that tends to stay out of the spotlight is Jennifer.

Jennifer is the 17th child and seventh daughter in the family. She’s been a reality star her entire life, and her birth was filmed, and the footage aired during the September 2007 special Duggars’ Big Family Album.

She is among the youngest children in the family and only has two younger siblings, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Despite not having her own social media pages, fans have been able to get to know Jennifer during her appearances on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, as well as on her family’s Instagram accounts.

She joined her older sisters Jana and Jessa, as well as Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald, in visiting their sister Jinger in California in June.

Jinger gave fans a look into the trip by sharing a handful of photos. In the pictures, Jennifer and her older siblings appeared in good spirits as they posed for selfies and kept busy with several activities.

“@jessaseewald @janamduggar @ben_seewald & my little sis Jennifer all came for a visit over the weekend. We rode the roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier, ate lots of good food, played some intense rounds of spicy Uno, and did some shopping in Glendale at the Americana. Such an awesome time!” she wrote in an Instagram post on June 20.

Jennifer has also appeared in several photos with Jana and her parents, who all live in Arkansas. In January, the teen was joined by Michelle, Jana and some of her other sisters for a girls-only lunch. “Lunch and shopping with Mom and some of the girls today!” the eldest Duggar daughter wrote alongside a selfie of the group at lunch.

Additionally, Jennifer has been featured on the official Duggar family Instagram page in birthday tribute posts and during family activities.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Jennifer shared by her family members.