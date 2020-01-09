Congrats! Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and her husband, John David Duggar, gave birth to their first child, named Grace Annette, on Thursday, January 7, but shared the news with Us Weekly on January 9. But what’s the meaning behind the new toddler’s moniker? Grace — which means eloquence and kindness — is derived from the Latin “gratia” and ties it to “God’s grace,” while Annette is of French origin, also meaning “grace.” Additionally, the new mama gave her little girl her middle name. How fitting!

Clearly, the Counting On couple is ecstatic with their bundle of joy who arrived at 3:21 a.m. at 7 pounds and 11 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long. “Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” they told the outlet. “She’s a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents, but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

In August, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together. “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” they told the outlet at the time. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life, and we look forward to take on this new adventure.” Later that month, they took to Instagram to announce the sex of their child.

Later on, the duo revealed how they found out the exciting news. “It was at the urgent care, I went in for a UTI,” Abbie told her sisters-in-law during an episode of their hit show on TLC. “They [were] like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re pregnant.’ And I was like, ‘What?!’”

Even though John and Abbie were excited about becoming new parents, it wasn’t an easy pregnancy for the reality starlet as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum. “It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness,” John told Us Weekly at the time. “She was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink or anything. So, she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So, that was a pretty scary time.” Luckily, John doted on his lady hand and foot.

Well, it seems like it was all worth the wait!