Another Duggar baby is on the way in 2023! Jedidiah Duggar‘s wife Katey Nakatsu is pregnant, and the couple have baby No. 2 on the way. It comes a mere seven months after the birth of their first child, son Truett, in May 2022.

“We have some news. Big news,” Jed, 23, announced in a Friday, December 16, YouTube video, as he turned to Katey, who was wearing a sweatshirt that read, “Joy to the world oh and I’m pregnant.” Katey, 24, responded, “I’m pregnant … surprise!”

The video originally went back to September 16, when Jed told viewers, “It was yesterday Katey came to me and said ‘I have a surprise for you, I will tell you tonight.”

“She pulled me aside and she said, ‘Hey, so I took this pregnancy test the day before and she said there was a faint line that came up and she said I wasn’t for sure so I took another this morning, which would have been yesterday morning, and it came back positive,'” he continued.

The couple let their family know at an “ugly sweater” themed Christmas party. Sister Jana Duggar looked adorable as an elf, as she reacted with happiness to the message on Katey’s sweater.

Jed joked, “We’re having Irish Twins! Not really,” referring to the nickname given to a pair of siblings born less than a year apart.

Katey revealed that their baby’s due date is the day after Jed’s sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, is scheduled to give birth to baby No. 3. She announced her pregnancy news in an October 5 Instagram post, showing her hugging husband Austin Forsyth and holding ultrasound photos. Joy-Anna later revealed that she calculated her baby’s due date to be Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Even Jed’s father Jim Bob Duggar, who along with wife Michelle Duggar share 19 kids, was surprised at how quickly the pair is expanding their family. “Seriously? You are? Number two! I thought you just had one,” Jim Bob told his son, who responded, “We’re trying to catch up with you guys.”

In the video, Katey was holding the couple’s adorable growing boy, whose full name is Truett Oliver Duggar. He arrived on May 2, 2022, and by September, the couple’s second child was already on the way. In the video, Katey revealed, “We found out on the Florida beach trip,” that the family of three would soon have a new addition.