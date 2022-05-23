Disgraced reality star Josh Duggar’s future will be decided during his sentencing on Wednesday, May 25, after two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Where is the 19 Kids and Counting alum today? Keep reading for an update.

Where is Josh Duggar now?

The 34-year-old has been in police custody since he was found guilty of the two child pornography counts on December 9, 2021, following a six-day trial. He currently resides in Washington County Jail in Arkansas and has been kept in solitary confinement for his own safety.

How long will Josh Duggar be in jail?

The former TLC star faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, totaling 40 years, and up to $250,000 in fines when he is sentenced. His lawyers and family members have been pleading the judge for leniency.

On May 11, Duggar’s defense attorneys filed a sentencing memorandum with the court asking for a combined prison sentence of five years. The prosecution is asking that Duggar serve the maximum sentence.

What will happen to Josh Duggar after sentencing?

“I would assume there will be an appeal,” former U.S. Attorney David Haas exclusively told In Touch of Duggar after he was found guilty. “However, the specific issues raised on appeal will take time to be heard. The trial court has already heard these issues so a successful appeal could be difficult.”

The legal expert, who has defended against child porn-related charged added, “The Federal Sentencing Guidelines will suggest an advisory sentencing range. In most cases, the Guidelines range will be lower than the maximum penalty – in this case, less than 40 years.”

Are Josh Duggar and wife Anna still together?

Anna Duggar (née Keller) “doesn’t consider divorce” from her husband “an option,” a source exclusively told In Touch weeks before his sentencing trial.

“Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being,” the insider said on May 13, clarifying that Anna, 33, “has thought about” a legal separation.

“Obviously, no one would judge her if she did,” the source added. “In fact, there’s been a lot of talk that she should seriously consider it.”

The couple, who wed in 2008, share seven children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson.